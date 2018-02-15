- ABOUT
Welcome to the #AsteroidDay2018 Kick off event!
Asteroid Day 2018 will kick off on 15 February with a high-level Google Hangout hosted on the Asteroid Day website. Host Scott Manley, Astronogamer and asteroid expert, will be joined by Dr. Ed Lu, Director of the B612 Asteroid Institute; Planetary Scientist and Astronaut Dr. Tom Jones; Physicist Dr. Mark Boslough; Debbie Lewis, a specialist in risk, crisis and disaster management; Ian Carnelli, an asteroid mission expert at the European Space Agency (ESA); Ruediger Jehn, from ESA’s near-Earth object survey team, and Asteroid Day co-founder Danica Remy. The expert panel will provide updates on asteroid-related research, public policy and detection and deflection missions, as well as additional information on Asteroid Day 2018 programs and participants.
Our Kick off event begins on February 15 at 8AM PST // 16.00PM BST (UK time) // 17:00PM CET (Berlin/Paris time). It will last approximately one hour. Please send your questions to pr@asteroidday.org or ask on Twitter using the Hashtag #AsteroidDay2018.
RESOURCES
Recent notable 100X Signatories include:
Bob Saget, Mayim Bialik, Bellamy Young, Nigel Barker, Whoopi Goldberg, Lo Bosworth, Arlene Philips, Alan Cumming, Jack Black, Josh Duhamel, Ron Howard, Kate Linder, Bill Prady, Neil Gaiman, John Carpenter, José Mariano López-Urdiales
Asteroid Day Exclusives
Scientists Rock is a 7-part video series created by Asteroid Day introducing you to the people working behind the scenes to protect us from asteroids.
Watch all Episodes
In collaboration with Astronogamer Scott Manley, Asteroid Day is starting a new monthly series where Scott talks about asteroids and astronomy with supporters of the 100x Asteroid Day declaration. This month he is joined by Jill Tarter, one of the great pioneers of SETI.
Watch the feature film 51º North which inspired the creation of Asteroid Day for free. The film is about Damon Miller, a filmmaker grappling with the pressures of an impoverished profession and a dissolving relationship. One routine assignment will change his life as he is involved in the disturbing research into Near-Earth Objects.
More Videos
Queen’s legendary song “We Will Rock You” was Asteroid Day’s theme song in 2015. Watch the music video.
Between 2000 and 2013, a network of sensors that monitors Earth around the clock listening for the infrasound signature of nuclear detonations detected 26 explosions on Earth ranging in energy from 1-600 kilotons — all caused not by nuclear explosions, but rather by asteroid impacts.
Video Created by Scott Manley, this is a view of the solar system showing the locations of all the asteroids starting in 1980, as asteroids are discovered they are added to the map and highlighted white so you can pick out the new ones.
ESA astronaut Tim Peake wishing everyone a happy Asteroid Day. After his 18 June return from the International Space Station Tim is currently recuperating at the European Astronaut Centre, but took time out to record this message.
